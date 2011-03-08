Trending

AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise

Several months late and supposedly only a couple of weeks ahead of Nvidia's own dual-GPU flagship launch, AMD's Radeon HD 6990 has no trouble establishing performance superiority. But does speed at any cost sacrifice too much of the user experience?

The Big Reveal: Power And Noise

Sitting on the Windows desktop, the dual-GPU Radeon HD 6990 impresses us. It uses less power than a single-GPU GeForce GTX 480 and less than the Radeon HD 5970 2 GB. It takes Nvidia’s reworked GeForce GTX 580 to show us more conservative idle power figures.

The situation changes in a big way when you apply a load. We’re not even talking about maximum power figures here. I’m simply logging three iterations of the built-in Metro 2033 benchmark—something you’d see during everyday game play, rather than a “power bug” like FurMark. On average, the Radeon HD 6990 running with its overclocked BIOS uses 94 W more than a GeForce GTX 480. And the GTX 480 already gets ridiculed for its power consumption!

We’ve seen some elegant high-performance graphics cards from AMD, but this is not one of them. It brute-forces performance like a broadsword through cloth.

So, what does it take to dissipate the heat generated by a 375 W card?

Apparently, it takes a noise chart uglier than sin itself.

The problem is that AMD doesn’t use a graceful ramp. It instead steps fan speed up and down to address thermal demands. As a result, you hear the board’s cooler accelerating and decelerating like an engine when the driver downshifts coming up to a stop light.

This is something Nvidia put a lot of thought into after getting skewered for the GeForce GTX 480. I dissected a GPU-Z log file taken while just sitting on the Just Cause 2 menu screen and came up with the following:

Up to about 78 degrees Celsius, the Radeon HD 6990's fan spins at about 2180 RPM. We’ll call that the safe zone. Within a minute or so in a 3D application, the warmest GPU heats up to somewhere between 88 and 89 degrees, and the fan cranks up to 2880 RPM. That’s “who played a trick on me and swapped my graphics card out for a GeForce GTX 480?” territory. Both the AMD and Nvidia cards crank out about 51 dB. In order to keep the card at 90 degrees or less, the fan then speeds up to 3600 RPM, or what I call Charlie Sheen F-18 mode.

There’s no excuse for a graphics card to be this loud and, if spinning its cooling fan up to 3600 RPM is the only way to keep the Radeon HD 6990 from overheating, then this product simply isn’t ready for consumption. Because the problem is related to fan speed, there’s a chance an updated firmware could smooth out the way AMD handles heat. Right now, though, there’s no way I’d install one of these things in a gaming machine.

The problem is compounded by the fact that two Radeon HD 6970s in CrossFire top out at 53.1 dB(A) (slightly louder than a single GeForce GTX 480) and two GeForce GTX 570s in SLI max out at 49.1 dB(A)—quieter than a Radeon HD 5970. Both card combinations exhaust all of their air out the back of your chassis, they’re both quieter, and the 6970s, at least, are universally faster.

193 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hayest 08 March 2011 11:34
    Killer Card!

    Out of spec for default seems kind of weird though.
    Reply
  • CrazeEAdrian 08 March 2011 11:37
    Great job AMD. You need to expect noise and heat when dealing with a card that beasts out that kind of performance, it's part of the territory.
    Reply
  • jprahman 08 March 2011 11:40
    This thing is a monster, 375W TDP, 4GB of VRAM! Some people don't even have 4GB of regular RAM in their systems, let alone on their video card.
    Reply
  • one-shot 08 March 2011 11:43
    Did I miss the load power draw? I just noticed the idle and noise ratings. It would be informative to see the power draw of Crossfire 6990s and overclocked i7. I see the graph, but a chart with CPU only and GPU only followed by a combination of both would be nice to see.
    Reply
  • anacandor 08 March 2011 11:44
    For the people that actually buy this card, i'm sure they'll be able to afford an aftermarket cooler for this thing once they come out...
    Reply
  • wino85 08 March 2011 11:46
    OMG!!! It's finally here.
    Reply
  • cangelini 08 March 2011 11:48
    one-shotDid I miss the load power draw? I just noticed the idle and noise ratings. It would be informative to see the power draw of Crossfire 6990s and overclocked i7. I see the graph, but a chart with CPU only and GPU only followed by a combination of both would be nice to see.
    We don't have two cards here to test, unfortunately. The logged load results for a single card are on the same page, though!
    Reply
  • bombat1994 08 March 2011 11:52
    things we need to see are this thing water cooled.

    and tested at 7680 x 1600

    that will see just how well it does.

    That thing is an absolute monster of a card.

    They really should have made it 32nm. then the power draw would have fallen below 300w and the thing would be cooler.

    STILL NICE WORK AMD
    Reply
  • Bigmac80 08 March 2011 11:53
    Pretty fast i wonder if this will be cheaper then 2 GTX 570's or 2 6950's?
    But omg this thing is freakin loud. What's the point of having a quite system now with Noctua fans :(
    Reply
  • tacoslave 08 March 2011 11:54
    Its hot, sucks alot of power, and costs a ton. But i still want one.








    Badly
    Reply