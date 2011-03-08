AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX11)

At 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, the Radeon HD 6990 and Radeon HD 5970 take first and second place, respectively.

But 2560x1600 or higher is where you’d expect to use a dual-GPU card after all, and the 5970 stumbles a bit at that resolution with AAA turned on. Once we swap over to 4x MSAA, each Cypress GPU’s 1 GB frame buffer is overwhelmed and we see performance crater.

Fortunately for AMD, the Radeon HD 5970 is ancient history—you can’t even really buy the thing anymore. Today is all about the 6990, and the 6990 dominates. Even at 2560x1600, the GeForce GTX 580 trails by a fair margin (even more so if you take multi-sample anti-aliasing into account). There’s really no question as to which card is on top.