AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator (DX11)

AMD’s Radeon HD 6990 achieves better performance with multi-sample anti-aliasing maxed out in this game than Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 can muster without any AA at all, at all three of our tested resolutions.

There’s really no reason to even consider 1680x1050 or 1920x1080 with the 6990. If you’re playing Aliens vs. Predator at one of those resolutions, save yourself several hundred dollars and buy a Radeon HD 6970 or GeForce GTX 580. AMD’s new flagship comes into play if you’re using one large 30” screen or a trio of smaller displays.