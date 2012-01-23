Radeon HD 6990M And GeForce GTX 580M: A Beautiful Lie

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

The Call of Pripyat benchmark shows the desktop 6990’s superiority over its notebook namesake, even at a low 1280x720 resolution.

The GeForce GTX 580M SLI setup's advantage over one desktop GeForce GTX 580 sibling might appear a little strange, if not for the knowledge that the GF114-based GeForce GTX 560 Ti (on which the mobile part is actually based) does really well in SLI.

As expected, the desktop Radeon’s performance advantage grows as resolution increases. SLI continues to scale well in this benchmark. So, we're left looking at the AMD cards, wishing for even higher resolutions to push up to.