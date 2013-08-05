AMD Radeon HD 7730 Review: A Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU?

Results: Compute Performance

We'll begin our exploration of compute performance with GUIMiner, a popular tool used by Bitcoin miners. This workload is totally dependent on the GPU's hashing throughput, and memory bandwidth has little effect on the results.

Although it sports fewer shaders, AMD's Radeon HD 7730 beats the Radeon HD 6670 by a significant margin. This is yet another testament to GCN's potential in these types of tasks. The Radeon HD 7750 leaves its competition in the dust, while Nvidia's cards turn in dismal results, as we've seen in the past.

LuxMark is more affected by each card's memory configuration, in addition to its GPU's compute performance. This OpenCL-accelerated benchmark puts the GDDR5-based 7730 just ahead of the Radeon HD 7730 with DDR3.