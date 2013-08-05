AMD Radeon HD 7730 Review: A Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU?

Results: BioShock Infinite
BioShock Infinite doesn't push graphics hardware much more than its predecessor. However, it's a great example of what can be done with the Unreal Engine 3.
At 1920x1080 and medium quality settings, the Radeon HD 7730 DDR3 and its contemporaries run into trouble trying to achieve playable performance, though the Radeon HD 7730 GDDR5 nearly gets there with a minimum frame rate of 26 FPS and an average over 30. Of course, it's the Radeon HD 7750 that wins by a large margin.
Our frame rate over time chart shows that the Radeon HD 7730 GDDR5 is under 30 FPS less than half of the time, which jives with our guidance that its performance can pass as playable.
All of the cards we tested demonstrate relatively low frame time variance, yielding a consistent experience.
Your comment, while being perfectly accurate, actually made me notice something interesting. Take a look at the charts, and you'll see that the GCN 7730s are less affected by the switch from DDR3 to GDDR5 than the VLIW 6670s! That means GCN is leaving less performance on the table if it's paired with slower memory, which is ideal for the situation an APU is usually in (PS4 aside).
The "secret sauce" that could really catapult this one would be if some of its disabled pieces might be able to be switched on.
Hopefully AMD has done more power optimisations and that won't be the case.
Also, how is this Cape Verde GPU a "Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU"? It is a trimmed down 7750 and since a 7750 can provide no real insight into the performance of upcoming Kaveri APUs then how does this entry level card provide any better insight?
(73C + 24C ambient = 93C)
Anyway, the GDDR5 HD 7750 looks like a viable game-enabler for PC gamers on a budget. Also, it's a nice refresh for that price point's options. I do hope it sells for around $60 or less. :-D
I have found a Trinity based APU more than enough for a HTPC. I would not have banked on Kaveri matching the XB1 and PS4's custom build silicon as in the name the APU designed for MS and Sony was of custom design and the hardware was always going to scale beyond that for desktop parts. If you offered me HD7730-7750 performance on a Kaveri I would be very pleased with that. What hasn't been brought to light is that the Spectre IGPU on Kaveri features around 512 Stream Processors and increased ROP's and compute units so it may very well be a potent iGPU.
Dual Graphics has improved with Catalyst 13.8 to the point it is now playable, if a Richland can DG with the HD7730's that would be tremendous fo gaming under $200 for chip and card.