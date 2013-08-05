AMD Radeon HD 7730 Review: A Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU?

Results: F1 2012

Codemasters' F1 2012 isn't the most demanding title out there. But it can certainly push entry-level hardware when its quality settings are dialed up. We're testing at 1920x1080, enabling 4x MSAA, and experimenting with the High detail preset.

Only AMD's Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 is unplayably slow at this setting. The new Radeon HD 7730s do well, though Nvidia's GeForce GT 640 manages to outperform the GDDR5-equipped trim. Again, the pricier Radeon HD 7750 can't be touched.

The frame rates for each card stay above 30 FPS for most of our test, with the exception of AMD's Radeon HD 6670 DDR3.

We see very low frame time variance across the board, suggesting these single-card configurations deliver frames at a consistent rate, regardless of the instantaneous frame rate.