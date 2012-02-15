AMD Radeon HD 7770 And 7750 Review: Familiar Speed, Less Power

Benchmark Results: World of Warcraft: Cataclysm

World of Warcraft is the perfect sort of game for both of these boards. You’ll notice I tested at up to 2560x1600 again—the Radeon HD 7770 has no trouble handling that resolution, beating Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 550 Ti. The svelte little Radeon HD 7750 manages similar performance at 1920x1080—an impressive result given our Ultra quality settings.

The only disappointment is what happens when you turn on anti-aliasing. A narrower 128-bit memory bus and fewer ROPs cause the Radeon HD 7770 to drop behind the GeForce GTX 550 Ti at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, to the point that the AMD card is borderline-playable at 1080p. Keep AA turned off on the 7750, though, and you’ll enjoy great frame rates at 1920x1080 at the Ultra preset.