AMD Radeon HD 7770 And 7750 Review: Familiar Speed, Less Power

These are the lowest-end cards built using AMD's new Graphics Core Next architecture. Is 28 nm manufacturing, a fresh design, and new functionality enough to warrant upgrading existing value-oriented champs like the Radeon HD 6850 and GeForce GTX 460?

Benchmark Results: World of Warcraft: Cataclysm

World of Warcraft is the perfect sort of game for both of these boards. You’ll notice I tested at up to 2560x1600 again—the Radeon HD 7770 has no trouble handling that resolution, beating Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 550 Ti. The svelte little Radeon HD 7750 manages similar performance at 1920x1080—an impressive result given our Ultra quality settings.

The only disappointment is what happens when you turn on anti-aliasing. A narrower 128-bit memory bus and fewer ROPs cause the Radeon HD 7770 to drop behind the GeForce GTX 550 Ti at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, to the point that the AMD card is borderline-playable at 1080p. Keep AA turned off on the 7750, though, and you’ll enjoy great frame rates at 1920x1080 at the Ultra preset.

  • Derbixrace 15 February 2012 11:52
    the 7750 will be a GREAT card compared to the 6670 for those who have a shitty 300w PSU and wants a nice GPU.
  • hardcore_gamer 15 February 2012 11:53
    I hope the price of 7770 comes down to $130. That is where this card belongs.
  • phamhlam 15 February 2012 12:03
    If the 7770 is the same price as the 6850. I think we have the best value card right here. The 6850 was a great budget card but this card will change that.
  • dragonsqrrl 15 February 2012 12:06
    "Although other cards beat it in encryption and decryption performance, the Radeon HD 7750 easily secures a second-place finish in the SHA256 hashing test."

    I think you mean AES256.
  • jprahman 15 February 2012 12:09
    The fight shaping up between all these new AMD cards and Kepler is looking to be a good one. Time to just sit back with some popcorn and enjoy the show... while planning a new build for when the price war breaks out.
  • esrever 15 February 2012 12:17
    Seems ok, New stuff ussually cost more. The 6770 being more expensive than the 5770, the 6870 being more expensive than the 5850 ect.

    I'd expect prices to go down once supply goes up and demand goes down.
  • confish21 15 February 2012 12:25
    What a sad release. I'm not even excited for Pitcairn now! I foresee the $170 6870 to hold its own.
  • 15 February 2012 12:30
    This is ridiculous. Man this sucks, i've been waiting for the 7770 since early last year, and this crap is what they release?

    What_were_they_thinking?
  • wicketr 15 February 2012 12:32
    Well....here's hoping for a good 7850/7870 release on March 6th. Not much here worth spending money on IMO.
  • buzznut 15 February 2012 12:36
    This is unfortunate, considering the naming scheme. The 4770, 5770, and 6770 were/are all good budget cards that performed above where they were priced. Bang for buck has always been the draw here, but that 7770 is overpriced. Hopefully AMD will see this fumble; I agree at $120-130 this card makes a lot more sense.

    I'd actually like to see the HD 7750 at a lower price too, as we know these prices will drop over time but I still think this is slightly high for launch.
