AMD Radeon HD 7770 And 7750 Review: Familiar Speed, Less Power

Benchmark Results: Sandra 2012

Although it’s less likely that these more entry-level cards will be used for general-purpose computing than the Radeon HD 7900-series boards, it’s interesting to see the Juniper-based Radeon HD 5770 take second-place in OpenCL floating point throughput, ahead of the Cape Verde-based boards that center on an architecture designed to improve compute. Testing double-precision performance, on the other hand, does favor the GCN-equipped 7700-series cards.

Nvidia’s cards fail this test under OpenCL, but DirectCompute does work.

AMD’s Radeon HD 7770 takes a commanding first-place finish in both the cryptographic and hashing benchmarks.

Although other cards beat it in hashing performance, the Radeon HD 7750 easily secures a second-place finish in the AES256 hashing test.

It’s pretty easy to tell GPUs with 256-bit memory buses apart from the one with a 192-bit bus and the others with 128-bit buses.

Similarly, all of the PCI Express 2.0 cards move 6 GB/s or less across the interface. Meanwhile, both Radeon HD 7700-series boards are PCI Express 3.0-capable, facilitating a little extra throughput.