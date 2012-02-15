AMD Radeon HD 7770 And 7750 Review: Familiar Speed, Less Power

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3

We’ve seen AMD’s GCN architecture perform really well in DirectX 11-based apps, and far less well in older DirectX 9 titles. Fortunately, Battlefield 3 belongs in the former camp, and the Radeon HD 7770 manages to match AMD’s older Radeon HD 6850 at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080. The GeForce GTX 460’s performance with anti-aliasing enabled is quantifiably better, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise given its 256-bit memory bus that delivers almost twice as much bandwidth.

AMD’s Radeon HD 7750 doesn’t quite manage to post playable frame rates at either resolution using High quality details. Dialing down to the lowest settings would probably work, but if you really want to enjoy this title in its PC-centric glory, an entry-level card isn’t the way to go. A Radeon HD 7770 or a 256-bit GeForce GTX 460 would probably be my personal baseline.