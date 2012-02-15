AMD Radeon HD 7770 And 7750 Review: Familiar Speed, Less Power

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3

You’ll notice that I included 2560x1600 results for Skyrim. Neither of these new low- to mid-range cards is intended to excel at that resolution, nor do I anticipate anyone spending more than a grand on a display to worry about a few hundred more on a graphics card. But because Elder Scrolls isn’t dependent on running and gunning, higher resolutions work.

In DiRT, that’s not the case. If you want to enjoy the game at Ultra quality settings, 1920x1080 is really the upper limit here. AMD’s Radeon HD 7770 remarkably matches the Radeon HD 6850, losing slightly to Nvidia’s 256-bit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB.

The Radeon HD 7750 doesn’t fare quite as well. The single-slot, ~55 W card is frankly a little out of its element competing against larger, more power-hungry boards in this fast-paced sim. The fact it’s able to exceed 30 FPS with 8x MSAA enabled at 1680x1050 is pretty amazing, even if that doesn’t make the experience as smooth as most gamers would want.