AMD Radeon HD 7790 Review: Graphics Core Next At $150

Results: Crysis 3

It goes without saying that Crysis 3 can be made particularly demanding as you scale up detail settings. So, in order to run at 1920x1080 on these mid-range cards, we're using the Medium preset with motion blur and lens flares disabled (though we turned on 2x SMAA to smooth the edges).

The Radeon HD 7790 keeps up with AMD's Radeon HD 6870 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 560, while the GeForce GTX 650 Ti falls back a little. Notice that all of the GeForce cards are hit with lower minimum frame rates in this game.

When we look at the frame rate over time, we see sharp valleys from Nvidia's cards. We noticed these strange pauses during game play, and they are causing the low minimum frame rate results. Further experimentation tells us that this is caused by the new 314.21 beta driver; the issue disappears when we switch back to 314.07.

The frame rate variance is a little higher than it was in Borderlands 2, but it's still under the 15 ms limit where we'd start to notice issues. Despite encountering pauses on the GeForce cards, frames seem to be showing up on-screen at regular intervals.