AMD Radeon HD 7790 Review: Graphics Core Next At $150

Results: Far Cry 3

Even with Crysis 3 out, Far Cry 3 remains a graphically-impressive title. It's demanding, and we've seen it surface as a problematic piece of software for GeForce and Radeon cards alike, making the game an interesting benchmark. We're opting for the High detail preset with HDAO enabled on AMD's cards and HBAO on Nvidia's.

The GeForce GTX 650 Ti ties the Radeon HD 7790, while the Radeon HD 6870 and GeForce GTX 560 flank the top and bottom of that range. Only Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 falls below 30 FPS.

The details of GeForce GTX 650's struggle are more apparent when we look at frame rate over time. Other cards far better, though the Radeon HD 7850 tops these charts again.

Variance in frame times is higher on AMD's cards in this game. While ~10 ms is the worst result we've seen thus far, it's still not severe enough to create the stuttering we'd notice during game play.