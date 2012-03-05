AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: GTA IV

Grand Theft Auto IV used to be a regular staple in our benchmark suite. A lot of folks still enjoy seeing it, though this console port scales pretty terribly.

As expected, then, the game runs fairly squarely into a wall at 1920x1080. Increasing the resolution to 2560x1440 helps put a little distance between the various contenders, and we see the Radeon HD 6950 1 GB outperform the 2 GB Radeon HD 7850.