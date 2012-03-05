AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft

The Radeon HD 7800s don’t do particularly well in World of Warcraft, finishing behind their respective predecessors, albeit just slightly. More importantly, they succumb to the comparable GeForce cards they’ve been matching pace with up until now.

The finishing order is the same with 8x AA applied. With that in mind, all of the Radeon cards average more than 60 frames per second at both resolutions, yielding playable performance.

Finally, we have to mention that the Radeon HD 7850 crashed over and over during testing, requiring far too many reboots before we were finally able to capture useable benchmark results.