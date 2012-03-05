AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Sandra 2012

Let’s move on to compute performance. Sandra 2012 provides some convenient OpenCL benchmarks for us to compare, so let’s start with general purpose processing:

The Radeon HD 7800 series’ floating point performance is exceptional, though double-precision throughput is significantly lower than the 6900 series.

The new Radeons enjoy less memory bandwidth (called internal bandwidth by Sandra) than the 6900s.

However, PCI Express 3.0 compatibility facilitates significantly more throughput between our 7800-series cards and our Sandy Bridge-E-based test bed compared to the PCIe 2.0-capable 6900s.