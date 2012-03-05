AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
Although Metro 2033 is an older title, it remains one of the most demanding benchmarks in our suite.
The Radeon HD 7870 continues to impress with performance that approaches AMD’s Radeon HD 7950. The Radeon HD 7850 also fares fairly well, considering its suggested retail price.
Looking at the performance graphs, 7870 performs very close to 7950 which has 40% more SPs and a 384 bit memory interface. I think AMD reduced the performance of 79xx series on purpose so that they can release a better card just before the launch of Kepler.
It is there in the first page. "you won’t be able to buy the card until at least March 19th, AMD tells us."
