AMD Radeon HD 7950 Review: Up Against GeForce GTX 580

CrossFire And SLI: 3DMark 11
Two Radeon HD 7950s in CrossFire maintain their lead over a pair of GeForce GTX 580s. A couple of Radeon HD 7970s are also pretty awesome-looking though, especially when you consider the only two faster configurations employ four GPUs each!
http://www.guru3d.com/news/nvidia-gk104-kepler-gpu-priced-at-299-230-/
According to Nvidia's AIB partners the initial price set for the first gk104 based graphics card is $300. Of course this can go up or down based on the competition. Unfortunately, I have the feeling it'll be going up.