AMD Radeon HD 7950 Review: Up Against GeForce GTX 580

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11

AMD’s Radeon HD 7950 starts off strong in 3DMark 11, edging past Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580.

The company’s dual-GPU Radeon HD 6990 remains the fastest board you can buy for this benchmark. However, as we showed in AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise, there’s a hefty price to pay with regard to noise (not to mention a price tag that sits around $730).