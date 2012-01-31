AMD Radeon HD 7950 Review: Up Against GeForce GTX 580

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3

Another strong showing puts the Radeon HD 7950 ahead of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 at all three tested resolutions, with and without multi-sample anti-aliasing applied.

It’s worth noting that AMD’s Radeon HD 6990 remains at the top without anti-aliasing. However, once it’s applied, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 590 pulls into the lead.