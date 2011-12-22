AMD Radeon HD 7970: Promising Performance, Paper-Launched

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft
World of Warcraft isn’t a particularly demanding game, but with over 10 million players, it might be the most relevant.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the apples-to-apples comparison we were hoping for. AMD’s cards cannot run at 5760x1080 in DirectX 11 mode—a surprising misstep given this title’s popularity. As such we’re forced to use DirectX 9 rendering.
Additionally, Nvidia’s GeForce cards don’t support transparent anti-aliasing in DirectX 9 mode, necessitating those numbers be run using an incomparable code path. If it’s not one thing…
With that in mind, let’s see how AMD’s new card performs with 8x MSAA:
The frame rates are incredibly high, and performance never drops below 30 FPS. How about with 8x transparency anti-aliasing, enabled through each vendor’s driver interface?
While transparency anti-aliasing slows things down at 1080p, all of the cards maintain smooth performance. The same can’t be said of our findings at 5760x1080, though. In this case, only the dual-GPU solutions are viable, and even the Radeon HD 6990 struggles with its minimum frame rates. Enabling 8x transparency AA is probably an unreasonable setting, though all of these cards would probably have performed smoothly at 4x.
I'll be trolling Newegg for the next couple weeks on the off-chance they pop up before the 9th. A couple in CrossFire could be pretty phenomenal, but it remains to be seen if they maintain the 6900-series scalability.
Hate to break it to you, but there won't be, unless you celebrate Christmas in mid-January.
Start treating your SO super-nice and ask for one for Valentine's Day!
If I ever find someone that will buy me a $500 graphics card for Valentine's Day I'll be proposing on the spot.
While I have little doubt that 2x of these cards would be very impressive, so would the $1100+ pricetag. I guess coming from the 580 SLI standpoint it might not seem like much, but if you've been considering the $750 ($900 for mobo+psu difference) 3x 6950 route like myself it seems like a major jump.
Of course this is all just initial reaction towards the earliest of benchmarks. Given awhile to really dig around the new 7xxx, while allowing it to mature from a driver standpoint might make the 3x6950 seem foolhardy.