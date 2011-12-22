AMD Radeon HD 7970: Promising Performance, Paper-Launched

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
Metro 2033 might not be the newest title available—in fact it’s downright old by most gaming standards—but it’s one of the most brutal on graphics hardware, with a DirectCompute-based depth of field filter selectable in DirectX 11 mode. Let’s try High details using DirectX 9 first:
AMD’s new übercard leads the pack at 1080p, and it sits just behind the dual-GPU cards at 5760x1080. Now we’ll pour on the DirectX 11, DoF, and anti-aliasing syrup:
Well that’s disappointing, isn’t it? Minimum and average frame rates drop to the floor at 1080p. While the Radeon HD 7970 holds up well compared to the competition, 5760x1080 can only provide a pyrrhic win for the new Radeon.
I'll be trolling Newegg for the next couple weeks on the off-chance they pop up before the 9th. A couple in CrossFire could be pretty phenomenal, but it remains to be seen if they maintain the 6900-series scalability.
Hate to break it to you, but there won't be, unless you celebrate Christmas in mid-January.
Start treating your SO super-nice and ask for one for Valentine's Day!
If I ever find someone that will buy me a $500 graphics card for Valentine's Day I'll be proposing on the spot.
While I have little doubt that 2x of these cards would be very impressive, so would the $1100+ pricetag. I guess coming from the 580 SLI standpoint it might not seem like much, but if you've been considering the $750 ($900 for mobo+psu difference) 3x 6950 route like myself it seems like a major jump.
Of course this is all just initial reaction towards the earliest of benchmarks. Given awhile to really dig around the new 7xxx, while allowing it to mature from a driver standpoint might make the 3x6950 seem foolhardy.