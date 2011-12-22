AMD Radeon HD 7970: Promising Performance, Paper-Launched

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Metro 2033 might not be the newest title available—in fact it’s downright old by most gaming standards—but it’s one of the most brutal on graphics hardware, with a DirectCompute-based depth of field filter selectable in DirectX 11 mode. Let’s try High details using DirectX 9 first:

AMD’s new übercard leads the pack at 1080p, and it sits just behind the dual-GPU cards at 5760x1080. Now we’ll pour on the DirectX 11, DoF, and anti-aliasing syrup:

Well that’s disappointing, isn’t it? Minimum and average frame rates drop to the floor at 1080p. While the Radeon HD 7970 holds up well compared to the competition, 5760x1080 can only provide a pyrrhic win for the new Radeon.