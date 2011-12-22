AMD Radeon HD 7970: Promising Performance, Paper-Launched

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2

The new card performs really well at 1080p, but it falters in the three-monitor configuration that so many of our readers have been asking to see us start using. Then again, the dual-GPU cards can’t muster a 30 FPS minimum, either. It looks like you’d have to reduce graphics detail across all of these cards to achieve more playable settings on a trio of displays.

Running at 1080p still isn’t a problem for the Radeon HD 7970, but it’s no surprise that 5760x1080 crawls on all of these cards.