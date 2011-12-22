AMD Radeon HD 7970: Promising Performance, Paper-Launched

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2
The new card performs really well at 1080p, but it falters in the three-monitor configuration that so many of our readers have been asking to see us start using. Then again, the dual-GPU cards can’t muster a 30 FPS minimum, either. It looks like you’d have to reduce graphics detail across all of these cards to achieve more playable settings on a trio of displays.
Running at 1080p still isn’t a problem for the Radeon HD 7970, but it’s no surprise that 5760x1080 crawls on all of these cards.
I'll be trolling Newegg for the next couple weeks on the off-chance they pop up before the 9th. A couple in CrossFire could be pretty phenomenal, but it remains to be seen if they maintain the 6900-series scalability.
Hate to break it to you, but there won't be, unless you celebrate Christmas in mid-January.
Start treating your SO super-nice and ask for one for Valentine's Day!
If I ever find someone that will buy me a $500 graphics card for Valentine's Day I'll be proposing on the spot.
While I have little doubt that 2x of these cards would be very impressive, so would the $1100+ pricetag. I guess coming from the 580 SLI standpoint it might not seem like much, but if you've been considering the $750 ($900 for mobo+psu difference) 3x 6950 route like myself it seems like a major jump.
Of course this is all just initial reaction towards the earliest of benchmarks. Given awhile to really dig around the new 7xxx, while allowing it to mature from a driver standpoint might make the 3x6950 seem foolhardy.