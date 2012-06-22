Trending

AMD Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition Review: Give Me Back That Crown!

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (DX 9)

AMD’s driver team is to thank for the reshuffling of results in Skyrim. Across the board a Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition beats Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 680. In fact, once you hit 2560x1600, even the 7950 gets its licks in, outperforming the 680 in the High and Ultra quality presets.

The Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition, specifically, finishes just ahead of the older 7970 at all three resolutions, in all six test scenarios. Is the delta between both cards worth $50? Decidedly not—the 7970 has you covered all the way through 2560x1600, and at no point does the GHz card’s extra performance help it make or break playability.

It’s also worth noting that our Radeon HD 7970 overclocks right up to the 1125 MHz limit imposed by AMD’s Overdrive software. Coupled with a 1500 MHz memory clock, you can quite easily exceed the performance of the stock 7970 GHz Edition (and come very close to the same card overclocked) for $50 less.

  • esrever 22 June 2012 12:00
    50 mhz boosts are kinda low imo
  • Darkerson 22 June 2012 12:03
    My only complaint with the "new" card is the price. Otherwise it looks like a nice card. Better than the original version, at any rate, not that the original was a bad card to begin with.
  • mayankleoboy1 22 June 2012 12:06
    Thanks for putting my name in teh review :D

    now if only you could bold it :lol:
  • wasabiman321 22 June 2012 12:06
    Great I just ordered a gtx 670 ftw... Grrr I hope performance gets better for nvidia drivers too :D
  • mayankleoboy1 22 June 2012 12:16
    nice show AMD !

    with Winzip that does not use GPU, VCE that slows down video encoding and a card that gives lower min FPS..... EPIC FAIL.
    or before releasing your products, try to ensure S/W compatibility.
  • hellfire24 22 June 2012 12:38
    not trying to be a fanboy but "Still GTX 670 gives you best BANG FOR DA BUCK!"
  • vmem 22 June 2012 12:48
    jrharbortTo me, increasing the memory speed was a pointless move. Nvidia realized that all of the bandwidth provided by GDDR5 and a 384bit bus is almost never utilized. The drop back to a 256bit bus on their GTX 680 allowed them to cut cost and power usage without causing a drop in performance. High end AMD cards see the most improvement from an increased core clock. Memory... Not so much.Then again, Nvidia pretty much cheated on this generation as well. Cutting out nearly 80% of the GPGPU logic, something Nvidia had been trying to market for YEARS, allowed then to even further drop production costs and power usage. AMD now has the lead in this market, but at the cost of higher power consumption and production cost.This quick fix by AMD will work for now, but they obviously need to rethink their future designs a bit.
    the issue is them rethinking their future designs scares me... Nvidia has started a HORRIBLE trend in the business that I hope to dear god AMD does not follow suite. True, Nvidia is able to produce more gaming performance for less, but this is pushing anyone who wants GPU compute to get an overpriced professional card. now before you say "well if you're making a living out of it, fork out the cash and go Quadro", let me remind you that a lot of innovators in various fields actually do use GPU compute to ultimately make progress (especially in academic sciences) to ultimately bring us better tech AND new directions in tech development... and I for one know a lot of government funded labs that can't afford to buy a stack of quadro cards
  • andrewcarr 22 June 2012 12:58
    So happy :)
  • DataGrave 22 June 2012 13:00
    Nvidia has started a HORRIBLE trend in the business that I hope to dear god AMD does not follow suite.
    100% acknowledge

    And for the gamers: take a look at the new UT4 engine! Without excellent GPGPU performace this will be a disaster for each graphics card. See you, Nvidia.
  • cangelini 22 June 2012 13:04
    mayankleoboy1Thanks for putting my name in teh review now if only you could bold it;-)
    Excellent tip. Told you I'd look into it!
