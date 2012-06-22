AMD Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition Review: Give Me Back That Crown!

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3 (DX 11)

The Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition effectively ties the GeForce GTX 680 at 1920x1080. At 2560x1600, it edges ahead, succumbing only to Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690.

That these cards all finish so close to each other is what’s most remarkable to me, though. When the GeForce GTX 670 first emerged, it averaged better performance than the Radeon HD 7970. But AMD’s beta Catalyst 12.7 driver alters the landscape in our very first real-world benchmark, Battlefield 3.

When you combine the benefits of Catalyst 12.7 with the 7970 GHz Edition’s clock rate boost, this metric sets the tone for the rest of our testing. Even a Radeon HD 7950 at $360 or $370 doesn’t looks like such a bad deal any more.