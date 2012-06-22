AMD Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition Review: Give Me Back That Crown!

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2 (DX 9/11)

AMD and Nvidia trade blows in our DirectX 9-based Crysis 2 testing, the GeForce GTX 690 always placing first, the 7970 GHz Edition taking second, and the less expensive boards mixing it up, depending on resolution.

Nvidia fares better under DirectX 11, though, which is what most enthusiasts are probably going to want to use. The GeForce GTX 680 is faster than the new GHz Edition board in all three charts, but the difference isn’t significant.