Five Radeon HD 7970 3 GB Cards, Overclocked And Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: AvP And Metro 2033

Aliens vs. Predator gives us relative performance that's pretty darned similar to what we saw in Crysis 2. HIS' Turbo X sits up top, teasing the enthusiasts in North America who'll never be able to buy it. MSI's Lightning is the more meaningful winner, followed by our simulated HIS IceQ X2 Turbo card and Sapphire's HD 7970 OC with its alternative firmware enabled.

Performance differences are a little less pronounced in Metro 2033. Given our Very High Quality settings and application of anti-aliasing, all of these cards are struggling to keep average performance above 50 FPS.