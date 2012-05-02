Five Radeon HD 7970 3 GB Cards, Overclocked And Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: AvP And Metro 2033
Aliens vs. Predator gives us relative performance that's pretty darned similar to what we saw in Crysis 2. HIS' Turbo X sits up top, teasing the enthusiasts in North America who'll never be able to buy it. MSI's Lightning is the more meaningful winner, followed by our simulated HIS IceQ X2 Turbo card and Sapphire's HD 7970 OC with its alternative firmware enabled.
Performance differences are a little less pronounced in Metro 2033. Given our Very High Quality settings and application of anti-aliasing, all of these cards are struggling to keep average performance above 50 FPS.
Lets hope the 680 GTX becomes available to see what price these AMD cards end up at. I like AMD and how they don't rebrand their cards like nVidia, but $20 cheaper than 680 GTX is not cheap enough to sway me that way.
i am impressed with HIS IceQ X2 Turbo X but still MSi lightning is my favorite.they have beefier VRMs,great cooling and are overclocking beasts.
$379 or $479??
$479.99 (USD) is more or less the cheapest price point for any Radeon 7970.
Let's see some typos:
In the 'Test System Setup And Benchmarks' page in the Operating System row it is written as Microsoft Windows 7 x6. I assume it's supposed to be x64.
In the first paragraph of the 'Sapphire HD 7970 OC' page the card is described as "HD 7970 PC".
I agree with your first and second choices ... well thought out.
:)