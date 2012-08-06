Trending

Gigabyte Radeon HD 7970 Super Overclock: Now With Windforce 5X

Gigabyte’s Radeon HD 7970 Super Overclock is huge, heavy, overclocked, and very different-looking. Its Windforce 5X cooler employs five 40 mm fans. We benchmark the card, spend some time tweaking it, and measure the noise those blowers make.

Power Consumption And Gaming Performance

We tested the Radeon HD 7970 Super Overclocked's power consumption and thermal output in gaming and more taxing apps.

Gigabyte's card hovers just above 60 degrees Celsius in Crysis 2, and even Metro 2033 can't push the card beyond 70 degrees Celsius. Compare those numbers to 86 degrees Celsius in FurMark. Why is there such a big difference?

You can see PowerTune at work in our gaming benchmarks. This is what the technology was designed to do, cutting through Crysis 2 at 1080 MHz using a little less than 190 W. Running FurMark adds another 100 W occasionally pushing all the way to 300 W. The difference in thermal output and fan noise is very noticeable.

In light of our results, we can see that it's worth going the extra mile to set up a custom fan profile for Gigabyte's Radeon HD 7970 Super Overclock. The resulting temperatures are reasonable, and the noise level, measured on the side of the case, is low enough at 44 dB(A) to be tolerable without wearing headphones.

57 Comments Comment from the forums
  • unksol 06 August 2012 12:24
    While the cooler is an interesting concept, and the cards components are solid build quality and attention to detail seem to be severely lacking. The cooler isn't even designed for this board. Loose screws? thermal pads and TIM you have to scrape off/replace and void your warranty? And on a review sample of all things. I can't imagine one off the line would improve that situation...

    And while good on Toms for reporting it why isnt the card tested as it comes from the factory so we know what to actually expect...
  • 06 August 2012 13:04
    I will surely like to have that Gigabyte HD 7970 Super Overclock graphics card and be the only one in the US to claim so.
  • amuffin 06 August 2012 13:17
    The Gigabyte SOC Cards were always on of the most intriguing series out there of GPU's!
  • jase240 06 August 2012 13:18
    I like the idea of this card, but really that thing is LOUD. I have an Asus GTX 670 Direct CUII TOP and its silent even at load its barely audible. Personally I think if someone is going to overclock to the extent that they need a card that keeps the ambient temps to be low, they will probably be liquid cooling their CPU with a radiator at the top of their case(that's what I'm doing).

    Honestly though if this card could be a little quieter it would be a great standard considering most people do still overclock with air coolers, and one thing bad for air coolers is a hot GPU blowing air towards the CPU.
  • goodguy713 06 August 2012 13:31
    To be honest i think its a pretty sexy card.. loud yea.. but still a sweet card.. ill keep my fingers crossed..
  • JeanLuc 06 August 2012 15:17
    Yikes at the fan noise. Makes me glad I invested in a water cooling loop!
  • 06 August 2012 15:34
    Over 90 degrees celcius? That card might not last too long if its under load all the time!
  • hellfire24 06 August 2012 16:00
    gigabyte gtx 7970 *house brick* edition.
    lol
  • gsxrme 06 August 2012 20:00
    Water cooling is truly the only option for really overclocking. Those fans are way to noisy. I wish toms had a 1300Mhz GTX680 listed because my factory ASUS reference board even hits 1300Mhz Core / 6750Mhz Ram with no mods or voltage tweaks. I don't see this as a breakthrough and with the cost of 2500 res monitors less than 1% of the market are running that high.
  • nforce4max 06 August 2012 20:05
    This card isn't meant for the chickens that want cards to mostly silent but is for those who are much more aggressive in overclocking while being more forgiving when it comes to noise. This card isn't that loud compared to some rack mounted servers, I think that you guys could have pushed it further (why not) despite the power consumption. I like the build quality despite the R10 rated inductors that are driving the memory and gpu Q_Q As for the cooler I wonder if the heat pips only make contact with the vapor chamber or actually part of it? It isn't hard to design a good cooler but will cost more to produce.

    A lot of noise is a lot cheaper than going liquid cooling and as hot as it gets where I live you Need a really good cooling solution.
