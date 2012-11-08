Radeon HD 7990 And GeForce GTX 690: Bring Out The Big Guns

Micro-Stuttering: Dynamic V-Sync (AMD)

Dynamically-Limited V-Sync for AMD Graphics Cards

Purportedly, the freeware tool RadeonPro can help to get rid of micro-stuttering.

First, we have to make a profile for the game in question. It's a good idea, we've discovered, to first come up with an average frame rate using a tool like Fraps. If the average is higher than your screen's refresh rate, then that refresh rate is a good limit for the dynamic v-sync. Otherwise, the average frame rate itself is a good number to use.

The GeForce GTX 690's frame rate was about 10 FPS lower at our highest tested resolution and detail settings than HIS' 7970 X2. So, we ran our benchmark twice: once with the dynamic v-sync limit set to the HIS card's 50 FPS average, and once set to the EVGA card's 40 FPS average.

Dynamic V-Sync Limit: 50 FPS

Dynamic V-Sync Limit: 40 FPS

Aside from a few dropped frames and a handful of spikes when the test changes scenes, our dual-Tahiti card enjoys much smoother sailing. In fact, the end result is often better than what you'd see from a single graphics card, with virtually no micro-stuttering left.

The RadeonPro software is more complicated to use than Nvidia's hardware-based solution because you have to manually create a new profile for each and every game. But the results speak for themselves. This is nothing short of a revelation for the folks who pin the scalability of their gaming machines on multi-GPU configurations, but hate the idea of micro-stuttering. John Mautari, the utility's developer, deserves big thanks from the crew at AMD, to be certain.