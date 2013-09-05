Radeon HD 7990 Vs. GeForce GTX 690: The Crowd Picks A Winner

Results: Crysis 3

Every respondent stated that the Radeon HD 7990 did not deliver a playable experience in Crysis 3 at 5760x1080 using Catalyst 13.8 beta (that is, with frame pacing disabled), at least compared to GeForce GTX 690.

This changes dramatically when we switch to a single monitor at 2560x1600, at which point the Radeon HD 7990 receives more positive feedback than the Nvidia card.

Technically, Don’s results from Crysis 3 show the Radeon HD 7990 with frame pacing and the GeForce GTX 690 performing very similarly. Meanwhile, the GeForce should be achieving lower consecutive frame time variance. But the participant consensus was markedly different with frame pacing enabled compared to without it.