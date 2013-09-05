Radeon HD 7990 Vs. GeForce GTX 690: The Crowd Picks A Winner

Results: Crysis 3
Every respondent stated that the Radeon HD 7990 did not deliver a playable experience in Crysis 3 at 5760x1080 using Catalyst 13.8 beta (that is, with frame pacing disabled), at least compared to GeForce GTX 690.
This changes dramatically when we switch to a single monitor at 2560x1600, at which point the Radeon HD 7990 receives more positive feedback than the Nvidia card.
Technically, Don’s results from Crysis 3 show the Radeon HD 7990 with frame pacing and the GeForce GTX 690 performing very similarly. Meanwhile, the GeForce should be achieving lower consecutive frame time variance. But the participant consensus was markedly different with frame pacing enabled compared to without it.
Chris really knows use funny and imaginative metaphors to start of his articles. Keep up the good work!
The Galaxy GeForce GTX 780 HOF Edition
http://www.hardocp.com/article/2013/08/14/galaxy_geforce_gtx_780_hof_edition_review/
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DZIFN4M/
Out of the box it beats the Titan in pretty much everything and when overclocked I'd bet performance would be indistinguishable from a GTX 690. And did I mention single GPU? Frame-pacing = non-issue. And those temps/noise ratios are in a league of their own.
you are pretty much right on there. people often overlook galaxy cards (i know i do), for obvious reasons (quality/after sales support) . but this card is insane, with extremely good OC capabilities. If i had a choice between this and a 690, i would certainly take this card. Althogh i would take 2 x of the cheapest 770's available before any of the mentioned cards.
"My wife is in the background with our then-two-week-old baby girl"
Congratulations Chris!!! :-)
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wine_and_food_matching
You should have done that with beer and video games.
You're confounding variables and making your results hard to compare directly: Is the difference 6 MP vs 4 MP, frame pacing, or their crossfire/surround technology? This is an interesting idea, but I'd really like to see it narrowed to a single variable to better compare the technologies.