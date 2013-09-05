Trending

Radeon HD 7990 Vs. GeForce GTX 690: The Crowd Picks A Winner

By

Tom's Hardware enlists the help of /r/Bakersfield, plus some of its Facebook community, to test AMD's Radeon HD 7990 with the latest Catalyst 13.8 beta driver against GeForce GTX 690. The all-day event turned up some interesting observations.

Results: Crysis 3

Every respondent stated that the Radeon HD 7990 did not deliver a playable experience in Crysis 3 at 5760x1080 using Catalyst 13.8 beta (that is, with frame pacing disabled), at least compared to GeForce GTX 690.

This changes dramatically when we switch to a single monitor at 2560x1600, at which point the Radeon HD 7990 receives more positive feedback than the Nvidia card.

Technically, Don’s results from Crysis 3 show the Radeon HD 7990 with frame pacing and the GeForce GTX 690 performing very similarly. Meanwhile, the GeForce should be achieving lower consecutive frame time variance. But the participant consensus was markedly different with frame pacing enabled compared to without it.

88 Comments Comment from the forums
  • iam2thecrowe 05 September 2013 08:50
    can you please show cpu useage before and after the driver update, and also show results on a lower end system, like an fx6300 with dual 7850's? That would be interesting.
    Reply
  • bin1127 05 September 2013 08:54
    A great article with some very interesting results.

    Chris really knows use funny and imaginative metaphors to start of his articles. Keep up the good work!
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 05 September 2013 09:00
    can you please show cpu useage before and after the driver update, and also show results on a lower end system, like an fx6300 with dual 7850's? That would be interesting.
    Reply
  • merikafyeah 05 September 2013 09:04
    If I had $700 to spend on graphics, I'd buy the fastest single-gpu card there is:
    The Galaxy GeForce GTX 780 HOF Edition

    http://www.hardocp.com/article/2013/08/14/galaxy_geforce_gtx_780_hof_edition_review/
    http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DZIFN4M/

    Out of the box it beats the Titan in pretty much everything and when overclocked I'd bet performance would be indistinguishable from a GTX 690. And did I mention single GPU? Frame-pacing = non-issue. And those temps/noise ratios are in a league of their own.
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 05 September 2013 10:26
    11482712 said:
    If I had $700 to spend on graphics, I'd buy the fastest single-gpu card there is:
    The Galaxy GeForce GTX 780 HOF Edition

    http://www.hardocp.com/article/2013/08/14/galaxy_geforce_gtx_780_hof_edition_review/
    http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DZIFN4M/

    Out of the box it beats the Titan in pretty much everything and when overclocked I'd bet performance would be indistinguishable from a GTX 690. And did I mention single GPU? Frame-pacing = non-issue. And those temps/noise ratios are in a league of their own.

    you are pretty much right on there. people often overlook galaxy cards (i know i do), for obvious reasons (quality/after sales support) . but this card is insane, with extremely good OC capabilities. If i had a choice between this and a 690, i would certainly take this card. Althogh i would take 2 x of the cheapest 770's available before any of the mentioned cards.
    Reply
  • spentshells 05 September 2013 11:19
    How was the beer?
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 05 September 2013 11:32
    I think the most important part of this article is this little gem:
    "My wife is in the background with our then-two-week-old baby girl"
    Congratulations Chris!!! :-)
    Reply
  • geok1ng 05 September 2013 11:54
    With due respect for TH efforts on the subject, but keeping Metro LL results is a BIAS. How about some piecharts WITHOUT METRO LL?
    Reply
  • Bill Reinhardt 05 September 2013 12:22
    You know how wine is matched for optimal flavor compatability with certain foods?

    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wine_and_food_matching

    You should have done that with beer and video games.
    Reply
  • Iron_Sean 05 September 2013 12:36
    Why did you only test Triple monitors with no frame pacing versus single high res monitor with frame pacing?

    You're confounding variables and making your results hard to compare directly: Is the difference 6 MP vs 4 MP, frame pacing, or their crossfire/surround technology? This is an interesting idea, but I'd really like to see it narrowed to a single variable to better compare the technologies.
    Reply