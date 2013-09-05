Trending

Radeon HD 7990 Vs. GeForce GTX 690: The Crowd Picks A Winner

By

Tom's Hardware enlists the help of /r/Bakersfield, plus some of its Facebook community, to test AMD's Radeon HD 7990 with the latest Catalyst 13.8 beta driver against GeForce GTX 690. The all-day event turned up some interesting observations.

Results: Metro: Last Light

Want proof that the folks who came to our event were on top of their game? They almost universally identified the issue that affected AMD’s Radeon HD 7990 in Metro: Last Light, with and without frame pacing enabled. This is something that you won’t see from the built-in benchmark, but rather takes playing through a fresh game to catch. The votes were, almost across the board, in favor of the GeForce GTX 690.

Once I made Don aware of it, he quantified the effect, discovering a cap right around 20 FPS before and after applying Catalyst 13.8 beta.

88 Comments Comment from the forums
  • iam2thecrowe 05 September 2013 08:50
    can you please show cpu useage before and after the driver update, and also show results on a lower end system, like an fx6300 with dual 7850's? That would be interesting.
    Reply
  • bin1127 05 September 2013 08:54
    A great article with some very interesting results.

    Chris really knows use funny and imaginative metaphors to start of his articles. Keep up the good work!
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 05 September 2013 09:00
    can you please show cpu useage before and after the driver update, and also show results on a lower end system, like an fx6300 with dual 7850's? That would be interesting.
    Reply
  • merikafyeah 05 September 2013 09:04
    If I had $700 to spend on graphics, I'd buy the fastest single-gpu card there is:
    The Galaxy GeForce GTX 780 HOF Edition

    http://www.hardocp.com/article/2013/08/14/galaxy_geforce_gtx_780_hof_edition_review/
    http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DZIFN4M/

    Out of the box it beats the Titan in pretty much everything and when overclocked I'd bet performance would be indistinguishable from a GTX 690. And did I mention single GPU? Frame-pacing = non-issue. And those temps/noise ratios are in a league of their own.
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 05 September 2013 10:26
    11482712 said:
    If I had $700 to spend on graphics, I'd buy the fastest single-gpu card there is:
    The Galaxy GeForce GTX 780 HOF Edition

    http://www.hardocp.com/article/2013/08/14/galaxy_geforce_gtx_780_hof_edition_review/
    http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DZIFN4M/

    Out of the box it beats the Titan in pretty much everything and when overclocked I'd bet performance would be indistinguishable from a GTX 690. And did I mention single GPU? Frame-pacing = non-issue. And those temps/noise ratios are in a league of their own.

    you are pretty much right on there. people often overlook galaxy cards (i know i do), for obvious reasons (quality/after sales support) . but this card is insane, with extremely good OC capabilities. If i had a choice between this and a 690, i would certainly take this card. Althogh i would take 2 x of the cheapest 770's available before any of the mentioned cards.
    Reply
  • spentshells 05 September 2013 11:19
    How was the beer?
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 05 September 2013 11:32
    I think the most important part of this article is this little gem:
    "My wife is in the background with our then-two-week-old baby girl"
    Congratulations Chris!!! :-)
    Reply
  • geok1ng 05 September 2013 11:54
    With due respect for TH efforts on the subject, but keeping Metro LL results is a BIAS. How about some piecharts WITHOUT METRO LL?
    Reply
  • Bill Reinhardt 05 September 2013 12:22
    You know how wine is matched for optimal flavor compatability with certain foods?

    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wine_and_food_matching

    You should have done that with beer and video games.
    Reply
  • Iron_Sean 05 September 2013 12:36
    Why did you only test Triple monitors with no frame pacing versus single high res monitor with frame pacing?

    You're confounding variables and making your results hard to compare directly: Is the difference 6 MP vs 4 MP, frame pacing, or their crossfire/surround technology? This is an interesting idea, but I'd really like to see it narrowed to a single variable to better compare the technologies.
    Reply