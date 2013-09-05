Radeon HD 7990 Vs. GeForce GTX 690: The Crowd Picks A Winner

Results: Metro: Last Light

Want proof that the folks who came to our event were on top of their game? They almost universally identified the issue that affected AMD’s Radeon HD 7990 in Metro: Last Light, with and without frame pacing enabled. This is something that you won’t see from the built-in benchmark, but rather takes playing through a fresh game to catch. The votes were, almost across the board, in favor of the GeForce GTX 690.

Once I made Don aware of it, he quantified the effect, discovering a cap right around 20 FPS before and after applying Catalyst 13.8 beta.