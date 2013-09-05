Radeon HD 7990 Vs. GeForce GTX 690: The Crowd Picks A Winner

Results: Metro: Last Light
Want proof that the folks who came to our event were on top of their game? They almost universally identified the issue that affected AMD’s Radeon HD 7990 in Metro: Last Light, with and without frame pacing enabled. This is something that you won’t see from the built-in benchmark, but rather takes playing through a fresh game to catch. The votes were, almost across the board, in favor of the GeForce GTX 690.
Once I made Don aware of it, he quantified the effect, discovering a cap right around 20 FPS before and after applying Catalyst 13.8 beta.
Chris really knows use funny and imaginative metaphors to start of his articles. Keep up the good work!
The Galaxy GeForce GTX 780 HOF Edition
http://www.hardocp.com/article/2013/08/14/galaxy_geforce_gtx_780_hof_edition_review/
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DZIFN4M/
Out of the box it beats the Titan in pretty much everything and when overclocked I'd bet performance would be indistinguishable from a GTX 690. And did I mention single GPU? Frame-pacing = non-issue. And those temps/noise ratios are in a league of their own.
you are pretty much right on there. people often overlook galaxy cards (i know i do), for obvious reasons (quality/after sales support) . but this card is insane, with extremely good OC capabilities. If i had a choice between this and a 690, i would certainly take this card. Althogh i would take 2 x of the cheapest 770's available before any of the mentioned cards.
"My wife is in the background with our then-two-week-old baby girl"
Congratulations Chris!!! :-)
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wine_and_food_matching
You should have done that with beer and video games.
You're confounding variables and making your results hard to compare directly: Is the difference 6 MP vs 4 MP, frame pacing, or their crossfire/surround technology? This is an interesting idea, but I'd really like to see it narrowed to a single variable to better compare the technologies.