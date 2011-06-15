Trending

Curbing Your GPU's Power Use: Is It Worthwhile?

By

In many cases, the graphics card is the most power-hungry component in a PC. The enthusiast community is no stranger to CPU tweaking, so why hasn't GPU modification caught on? We're going to see just how much you stand to gain (or lose) from tweaking.

A Quick Gaming Test: Crysis

After seeing the results we generated using desktop-oriented apps, we were interested to see how badly our modifications would affect gaming performance. Our APAC lab already returned its Radeon HD 5870, so we're sticking to the Radeon HD 6970 for this brief exploration.

We're using the same settings from our last article. We chose the default CPU test under DirectX 9 (with the high-quality preset) at several resolutions (1024x768, 1280x720, 1680x1050, and 1920x1080).

We picked the CPU benchmark instead of the default GPU test for two reasons. First, its point-of-view is closer to the real gaming experience. And second, the average frame rate from this test corresponds well to the performance you see throughout the single-player campaign.

Given the results, it's obvious that higher resolutions are better for testing because they put more burden on the GPU. Keep in mind that the base system’s power consumption with integrated Radeon HD 3300 graphics is about 121 watts. So, between 170 and 180 watts of the 300 watt result we measure is attributable to the graphics card.

If you're willing to take the 15% frame rate hit, you'll get 50 to 85 watts lower peak power consumption. That's a 27 to 55 watt reduction in average power consumption. Lowering the card's operating voltage is the most effective way of procuring those results. Reducing memory frequencies helps a bit too, particularly when it comes to dropping peak power consumption.

The numbers above show that AMD’s Radeon HD 6970 consumes between 70 to 95 watts, which is about half of its original power consumption running at full-speed (170 to 180 watts). If this applies to all games, and not just Crysis, that's not a bad tradeoff. You still get higher, more playable frame rates with the underclocked Radeon HD 6970 than with the HD 5770, and power consumption is about the same.

45 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hokkdawg 15 June 2011 11:10
    Dude, I'm now feeling a sudden urge to watch The Matrix!
  • 15 June 2011 11:27
    I think, considering those people using SLi and crossfire and higher end videocards, they don't really give a gat about how much elec. they are using. They can afford to buy two expensive PCBs, why would they care about extra 5~10 bucks per month? If poeple are focused on lower power consumption, they would go for lower performance components, arent they?
  • anttonij 15 June 2011 11:48
    I guess the most important point of this review is that you can lower the cards voltage while running at stock speed. For example I'm running my GTX 460 (stock 675/1800@1.012V) at 777/2070@0.975V or if I wanted to use the stock speeds, I could lower the voltage to 0.875V. I've also lowered the fan speeds to allow the card to run almost silently even at full load.
  • Khimera2000 15 June 2011 11:50
    @.@ there is no apple @.@

    This is neat though :) I wonder if this article might inspire someone to make an application. Come on open source dont fail me now >.
  • 15 June 2011 11:58
    Could you do comparison of "the fastest VC" vs "entry level" and then show us how much money we might end up paying each month or day?
  • the_krasno 15 June 2011 12:39
    Manufacturers should find a way to implement this automatically, imagine the possibilities!
  • wrxchris 15 June 2011 14:52
    @OvaCer

    I have 2 gfx cards pushing 3 displays, but I'm all for saving watts wherever I can. Our society has advanced to the point where sustainability is a very important buzzword that is widely ignored by mainstream media and many corporations, and this ignorance trickles down to the mainstream like Reaganomics. Minuscule reductions such as 30w savings across hundreds of thousands if not millions of users adds up to a significant reduction in carcinogenic emissions and saves valuable resources for future consumption.
  • delinius 15 June 2011 15:06
    Holy crap, I watched the Matrix again just before this topic was posted..
  • neiroatopelcc 15 June 2011 15:40
    So when playing video, you risk your amd card going into uvd mode? What models does that apply to?
    I want to know, cause for instance in a raid, I'd sometimes watch video content on another screen while waiting around for whatever there is to wait for. I already lose the crossfire performance because of window mode. I don't want to lose even more.

    Does my ancient 4870x2 support uvd?
  • jestersage 15 June 2011 18:10
    so... for the dual bios HD6900s, I can RBE one bios with my desired settings and just choose which bios to use before I power up my PC? hmmm... interesting.
