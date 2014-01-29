Radeon R7 240 And 250: Our Sub-$100 Gaming Card Round-Up

Results: BioShock Infinite

We're keeping the resolution set to 1920x1080 for BioShock Infinite. To do that, though, we have to adjust the detail level down to Very Low quality. Otherwise, these cards can't handle the workload.

The good news is that every card posts playable minimum frame rates in excess of 30 FPS. The Radeon R7 240, Radeon HD 6670 DDR3, and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 trail the pack, though.

The frame time variance is also quite low. There are small spikes from the slower graphics cards, but nothing as worrying as just outright slow performance, which is more of an issue with entry-level GPUs.

With the detail setting at BioShock's High preset, only three cards consistently stay above 30 FPS for most of the benchmark: the Radeon R7 250, Radeon HD 7750, and Radeon HD 7770.

The tougher settings are accompanied by significantly more variance in the frame times. Nvidia's GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 and AMD's Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 are particularly affected by the change.