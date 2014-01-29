Radeon R7 240 And 250: Our Sub-$100 Gaming Card Round-Up

Results: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is a beautiful-looking game. But it's also quite a challenge graphically. We had to drop the title's detail settings as low as they'd go at 1280x720 to give these entry-level cards a chance.

The Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 outperforms XFX's Radeon R7 240 by a small amount, though it's significant enough if you consider 30 frames per second as low as you'll go for a smooth experience. Nvidia's GeForce GT 630 shows its age, but the rest of these cards perform quite well.

Frame time variance is very low across our tests, which is ideal. Raw performance is the limiting factor in this game.

Can any of these cards contend with an increase to 1920x1080?

Only the Radeon R7 250, HD 7750, and HD sustain minimum frame rates close to 30 FPS at this resolution.

Despite low frame rates, variance isn't bad at all.