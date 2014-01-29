Trending

Radeon R7 240 And 250: Our Sub-$100 Gaming Card Round-Up

Now that AMD's Radeon R7 240 and 250 are here, we want to know a little more about what the sub-$100 market looks like. Can the latest Oland-based boards serve up playable performance in the latest titles, or are there other hidden gems to discover?

Results: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is a beautiful-looking game. But it's also quite a challenge graphically. We had to drop the title's detail settings as low as they'd go at 1280x720 to give these entry-level cards a chance.

The Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 outperforms XFX's Radeon R7 240 by a small amount, though it's significant enough if you consider 30 frames per second as low as you'll go for a smooth experience. Nvidia's GeForce GT 630 shows its age, but the rest of these cards perform quite well.

Frame time variance is very low across our tests, which is ideal. Raw performance is the limiting factor in this game.

Can any of these cards contend with an increase to 1920x1080?

Only the Radeon R7 250, HD 7750, and HD sustain minimum frame rates close to 30 FPS at this resolution.

Despite low frame rates, variance isn't bad at all.

98 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Hazly1979 29 January 2014 09:08
    This card is slower than HD 7750AMD is playing now for sub par $100

  • emad_ramlawi 29 January 2014 09:40
    No need to read the review, those parts are HD 7750 or the new Nvidia GTX 750 for the WIN

  • blackmagnum 29 January 2014 10:11
    Just buy a bigger PSU and be done with these poor performance-for-the-dollar/watt cards.
  • tridon 29 January 2014 10:13
    These discrete cards that squeeze frames out with very little power drain are great. I recently bought one such cheap AMD-card for my fiancée when she wanted to play Guild Wars 2 with me. Having an aging low cost workstation with a weak power supply "Made in Hell", cards like these were the only option. At least without having to upgrade and tweak other parts of the PC. (Yes I'm lazy ).Don Woligroski: For the few(?) that are in the same situation as me it would be great to se an efficiency chart. Like average frames pr. average watt usage through a benchmark, or something in that vein.
  • Martell1977 29 January 2014 10:42
    My brother has a HP s3500f slimline computer that I thought the R7 240 might work well in (at least better than the Geforce 6150se it has now). Problem is he has a 250w PSU, all the R7 240's list 400w minimum and it seems the only place to get one under $75 is eBay($43, new). 400w seems awfully high for such a low end card...
  • cleeve 29 January 2014 11:13
    12559832 said:
    My brother has a HP s3500f slimline computer that I thought the R7 240 might work well in (at least better than the Geforce 6150se it has now). Problem is he has a 250w PSU, all the R7 240's list 400w minimum and it seems the only place to get one under $75 is eBay($43, new). 400w seems awfully high for such a low end card...

    A 400W is overkill if you're running a power-efficient CPU.

    Look at the results, the most this system puilled with the R7 240 is 122 Watts under load. That's the whole system, with an overclocked Core i5-2500K!

    A good 250W PSU should be fine. AMD is kind of recommending overkill here, but they do that to protect people from poor quality PSUs. A 250W HP shouldn't be a problem as long as the platform isn't power hungry.
  • cats_Paw 29 January 2014 12:38
    Cleeve.... not true:http://www.guru3d.com/articles_pages/amd_radeon_hd_7750_and_7770_review,7.htmlA stressed 7770 Requires at least a 400W good PSU (Note that 400W DOES NOT mean 400W on the 12V rail, but 400W in total. If you do that math in a 250W supply you get a lot less power on the 12V rail, who knows maybe 170... Also remmber that the GPU needs a fixed amount of power in a defined amount of cables. This means that if the PSU is not good, it wont be able to juice the GPU well enought).
  • Sakkura 29 January 2014 12:47
    In Metro: Last Light, the GT 640 gets exactly the same FPS and frame time variance at both 720p and 1080p. It looks like you accidentally input the data from one benchmark run in both places.

    You're absolutely right! We fixed the charts, thanks for catching that!
  • Sakkura 29 January 2014 12:50
    12560307 said:
    Cleeve.... not true:http://www.guru3d.com/articles_pages/amd_radeon_hd_7750_and_7770_review,7.htmlA stressed 7770 Requires at least a 400W good PSU (Note that 400W DOES NOT mean 400W on the 12V rail, but 400W in total. If you do that math in a 250W supply you get a lot less power on the 12V rail, who knows maybe 170... Also remmber that the GPU needs a fixed amount of power in a defined amount of cables. This means that if the PSU is not good, it wont be able to juice the GPU well enought).
    A good 250W power supply will have 18-20 amps on the 12V rail, which is fine for the R7 240.

    I don't know why you bring up the 7770, it clearly draws a lot more power than the R7 240.
  • InvalidError 29 January 2014 12:53
    Where do you get that 400W figure from that Guru3D article? The highest measured figure in there says: "System Wattage with GPU in FULL Stress = 231W" and further down they say they estimate the board's power to max out at ~86W which is just above 7A.That would be power measured at the wall which includes PSU losses... and their test system includes water pump for their OC'd i7-965, cold-cathode lighting and a bunch of other unnecessary stuff most low-end systems would not have that brings their idle power up to a whopping 155W instead of the 50-80W range for typical for current Intel-based mainstream setups.
