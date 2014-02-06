AMD Radeon R7 260 Review: The Bonaire GPU Rides Again

Results: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag proves more taxing than Battlefield 4 at 1920x1080, so we have to drop its detail level to accommodate the slower cards. Still, the Radeon R7 260 pushes through, maintaining minimum frame rates in excess of 50 through our run.
We've seen low frame time variance results from this title before, so it's no surprise that these numbers are minimal, too. Even the cards that don't sustain at least 30 FPS deliver frames in a consistent enough manner to appear smooth in these two charts.
bother with the 260? Skip a couple of beers and get a 260X. An utterly
unnecessary product IMO, it's just making use of dies that couldn't make the
grade for higher models.
Also, it's sad that we don't see single-slot cards anymore.
Ian.
Statements like this are what's causing Watt inflation and the myth that you need a dedicated transformer to run a PC. The review itself points out that system wattage is less than a quarter of the max continuous wattage. I think it's a serious disservice to constantly repeat this statement when it's clearly not true. At the very least it should be rewritten a bit.
I agree - that would be one way AMD could differentiate with some of these models is to have one or two designed to be single-slot and/or low profile. That would add some reason for this insanity.