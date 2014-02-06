AMD Radeon R7 260 Review: The Bonaire GPU Rides Again

Results: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag proves more taxing than Battlefield 4 at 1920x1080, so we have to drop its detail level to accommodate the slower cards. Still, the Radeon R7 260 pushes through, maintaining minimum frame rates in excess of 50 through our run.

We've seen low frame time variance results from this title before, so it's no surprise that these numbers are minimal, too. Even the cards that don't sustain at least 30 FPS deliver frames in a consistent enough manner to appear smooth in these two charts.