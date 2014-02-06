AMD Radeon R7 260 Review: The Bonaire GPU Rides Again

Results: BioShock Infinite
We already know BioShock Infinite to be much easier on graphics hardware than the previous three titles. Even the High preset poses no challenge for the Radeon R7 260, which remains above 40 FPS through our benchmark.
The slowest cards in our line-up of contenders suffer under frame time variance peaks, but only the GeForce GT 640's performance is problematic.
bother with the 260? Skip a couple of beers and get a 260X. An utterly
unnecessary product IMO, it's just making use of dies that couldn't make the
grade for higher models.
Also, it's sad that we don't see single-slot cards anymore.
Ian.
Statements like this are what's causing Watt inflation and the myth that you need a dedicated transformer to run a PC. The review itself points out that system wattage is less than a quarter of the max continuous wattage. I think it's a serious disservice to constantly repeat this statement when it's clearly not true. At the very least it should be rewritten a bit.
I agree - that would be one way AMD could differentiate with some of these models is to have one or two designed to be single-slot and/or low profile. That would add some reason for this insanity.