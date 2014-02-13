AMD Radeon R7 265 Review: Curaçao Slides In At $150

Results: Metro: Last Light

The Metro games are notoriously demanding. But the graphics cards we're testing at least allow us to use the DirectX 11 code path with Low motion blur, 16x anisotropic filtering, and the Normal tessellation setting switched on.

AMD's Radeon R7 265 maintains at least 35 FPS through the run, coming close to averaging 60.

Click for 1080p pop-up

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti is really the only card that drops under 30 FPS.

Frame time variance through our run is low for the most part. There are occasional spikes, which correspond to brief on-screen stuttering, but they're relatively few and far between.