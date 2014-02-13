AMD Radeon R7 265 Review: Curaçao Slides In At $150

Results: BioShock Infinite

BioShock Infinite is a great-looking game. But even set to its Ultra detail preset, AMD's Radeon R7 265 maintains more than 44 FPS through our benchmark run.

All of the cards we tested play through this game at its maximum detail level smoothly. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti sags to 29 FPS at the start of the benchmark, but still yields a pleasant experience.

Frame time variance is generally low, although there is some noise from the GeForce GTX 650 Ti and 650 Ti Boost. Then again, those figures stay under 5 ms for the most part.