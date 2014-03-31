Partner Cards: 10 Radeon R9 270 And 270X Boards, Reviewed

Can These Cards Hold Their Rated Clock Rates?
All of these boards employ the same Curaçao GPU manufactured at 28 nm, which is basically the Pitcairn processor, re-branded. It comes equipped with 1280 shaders and exposes an aggregate 256-bit memory interface. Only the core and memory clock rates differ (even compared to the older Pitcairn-based Radeon HD 7870).
|Model
|GPU Boost Clock (MHz)
|Memory Clock (MHz)
|Memory Bandwidth (GB/s)
|Fillrate (GPixel/s)
|Fillrate (GTexel/s)
|Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB
|1120
|1400
|179.2
|35.8
|89.6
|Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB
|1080
|1400
|179.2
|34.6
|86.4
|Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB
|1100
|1400
|179.2
|35.2
|88.0
|HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB
|1140
|1400
|179.2
|36.5
|91.2
|HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB
|975
|100
|179.2
|31.2
|78.0
|MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB
|1120
|1400
|179.2
|35.8
|89.6
|PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB
|1100
|1425
|182.4
|35.2
|88.0
|Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB
|945
|1400
|179.2
|30.2
|75.6
|Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB
|1150
|1500
|192.0
|36.8
|92.0
|Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB
|1100
|1450
|185.6
|35.2
|88.0
To boost, or not to boost, that is the question. Does a high specified clock rate mean anything if a card can't maintain it under load, and is forced to throttle back? We took all ten cards, warmed them up through a real-world graphics load, and then started recording their clock rates during an exhaustive gaming loop.
I can personally attest to the MSI Gaming R9 270X. While MSI stretches this year's Twin Frozer a little too far all the way up to the R9 290X, the R9 270X thru 280X are right in the sweet spot of this cooler's capabilities.
I have the MSI 270X in a Silverstone SG05 for one of the family gaming PCs. I picked it up in December for $200 on Newegg. When it's not used for gaming, it is scrypt mining for a little extra cash for the boys. Overclocked and with a slightly tweaked fan profile, it pulls in 400-425KH/s and stays at 70C at 50% fan RPM, and the tonal quality is also very good with the larger fan blades.
Currently at $250 on Newegg, it's a little steep unless you want to mine on the side for a little ongoing cash rebate on the card. The $200 that I paid was definitely a bargain, but I think the card is worth $220-230 based on gaming, cooling performance and overall quality.