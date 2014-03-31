Partner Cards: 10 Radeon R9 270 And 270X Boards, Reviewed

Can These Cards Hold Their Rated Clock Rates?

All of these boards employ the same Curaçao GPU manufactured at 28 nm, which is basically the Pitcairn processor, re-branded. It comes equipped with 1280 shaders and exposes an aggregate 256-bit memory interface. Only the core and memory clock rates differ (even compared to the older Pitcairn-based Radeon HD 7870).

Model GPU Boost Clock (MHz) Memory Clock (MHz) Memory Bandwidth (GB/s) Fillrate (GPixel/s) Fillrate (GTexel/s) Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB 1120 1400 179.2 35.8 89.6 Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB 1080 1400 179.2 34.6 86.4 Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB 1100 1400 179.2 35.2 88.0 HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB 1140 1400 179.2 36.5 91.2 HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB 975 100 179.2 31.2 78.0 MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB 1120 1400 179.2 35.8 89.6 PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB 1100 1425 182.4 35.2 88.0 Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB 945 1400 179.2 30.2 75.6 Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB 1150 1500 192.0 36.8 92.0 Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB 1100 1450 185.6 35.2 88.0

To boost, or not to boost, that is the question. Does a high specified clock rate mean anything if a card can't maintain it under load, and is forced to throttle back? We took all ten cards, warmed them up through a real-world graphics load, and then started recording their clock rates during an exhaustive gaming loop.

Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB

Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB

Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB

HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB

HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB

MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB

PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB

Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB

Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB

Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB