AMD Radeon R9 280X, R9 270X, And R7 260X: Old GPUs, New Names

Results: Tomb Raider
Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition and R9 280X are in a league of their own through our manually-run Tomb Raider benchmark, never dropping below 50 FPS at 2560x1440. Meanwhile, the R9 270X slides in ahead of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 760. The real winner is AMD’s Radeon HD 7870, though, which similarly does battle in the same space, but costs $20 less than the new R9.
AMD’s R7 260X is a little bit quicker than the Radeon HD 7790 it replaces, but not so much so that it’d warrant a higher price. The same holds true for Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost. Unfortunately, that card does cost more. The trio is sufficient for 1920x1080, but higher resolutions are too demanding.
To reiterate a recurring theme, the Radeon HD 7970 and R9 280X are great entry points for gaming at 2560x1440. The R9 270X, GeForce GTX 760, and Radeon HD 7870 certainly suffice as well, but they come a lot closer to marginal. Moreover, to get something faster than the $300 R9 280X, you’d have to spring for a $400 GeForce GTX 770.
Tiny frame time variances indicate a smooth experience across the board. Only Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 650 Ti runs into a bit of trouble at 2560x1440—a resolution too taxing for the frame rates to be playable anyway.
The MSI R9 280X Gaming at $299 appears to outperform the GTX 770 at 1600P and is within margin of error at 1080P according to Techpowerup. Not a bad value at $100 less and still overclocks well:
http://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/MSI/R9_280X_Gaming/26.html
Best to hold out till the reviews on the R9-290X I guess. But considering the specs I hope for at least 20% performance increases over a 7970.
Are the days of (nearly) annual simultaneous full line GPU launches from $100-500 with a dual GPU chip to follow at $750-1000 really over?
I wrote one of the least flattering GTX 780 stories out there. I only identified a couple of situations where a Titan made any sense at all. And although the 760 *did* change the balance at $250, that card still didn't get an award. I liked the 770 for the simple fact that it delivered better-than-680 performance for close to $100 less.
The rest of AMD's new line-up is a lot like what exists already. Again, the 7870 is a better value than 270X. So what are you getting worked up over? The fact that I'm pointing out these aren't new GPUs? They're not. ;)
That goes to you too Mr. NVIDIA