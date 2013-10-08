AMD Radeon R9 280X, R9 270X, And R7 260X: Old GPUs, New Names

OpenCL: Bitmining, OpenCL, And RatGPU

Bitmining

Based on All About Bitcoin Mining: Road To Riches Or Fool's Gold?, we know that specialized hardware is much better for mining Bitcoins than graphics cards. But the practice is still worth benchmarking.

AMD leads the way, as it has in the past, though the differences between this generation and last are very small.

LuxMark

For the past two years, we’ve watched AMD dominate compute-oriented workloads. It does particularly well in the OpenCL-accelerated LuxMark benchmark, based on the LuxRender rendering system. Nvidia’s Kepler architecture isn't as inspiring for this type of task.

RatGPU

ratGPU is unique ray-tracing renderer accelerated by OpenCL and available for 3ds Max and Maya. Remarkably, the older Radeon HD 6970 dominates the rest of the line-up, while the new Radeons must be content with a mid-pack finish.