AMD Radeon R9 280X, R9 270X, And R7 260X: Old GPUs, New Names

OpenCL: Bitmining, OpenCL, And RatGPU
Bitmining
Based on All About Bitcoin Mining: Road To Riches Or Fool's Gold?, we know that specialized hardware is much better for mining Bitcoins than graphics cards. But the practice is still worth benchmarking.
AMD leads the way, as it has in the past, though the differences between this generation and last are very small.
LuxMark
For the past two years, we’ve watched AMD dominate compute-oriented workloads. It does particularly well in the OpenCL-accelerated LuxMark benchmark, based on the LuxRender rendering system. Nvidia’s Kepler architecture isn't as inspiring for this type of task.
RatGPU
ratGPU is unique ray-tracing renderer accelerated by OpenCL and available for 3ds Max and Maya. Remarkably, the older Radeon HD 6970 dominates the rest of the line-up, while the new Radeons must be content with a mid-pack finish.
The MSI R9 280X Gaming at $299 appears to outperform the GTX 770 at 1600P and is within margin of error at 1080P according to Techpowerup. Not a bad value at $100 less and still overclocks well:
http://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/MSI/R9_280X_Gaming/26.html
Best to hold out till the reviews on the R9-290X I guess. But considering the specs I hope for at least 20% performance increases over a 7970.
Are the days of (nearly) annual simultaneous full line GPU launches from $100-500 with a dual GPU chip to follow at $750-1000 really over?
I wrote one of the least flattering GTX 780 stories out there. I only identified a couple of situations where a Titan made any sense at all. And although the 760 *did* change the balance at $250, that card still didn't get an award. I liked the 770 for the simple fact that it delivered better-than-680 performance for close to $100 less.
The rest of AMD's new line-up is a lot like what exists already. Again, the 7870 is a better value than 270X. So what are you getting worked up over? The fact that I'm pointing out these aren't new GPUs? They're not. ;)
That goes to you too Mr. NVIDIA