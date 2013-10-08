AMD Radeon R9 280X, R9 270X, And R7 260X: Old GPUs, New Names

Test Setup And Software
Test Hardware And Software
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Core i7-4960X (Ivy Bridge-E) 3.6 GHz Base Clock Rate, Overclocked to 4.3 GHz, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|ASRock X79 Extreme6 (LGA 2011) X79 Express Chipset, BIOS 2.50
|Memory
|G.Skill 32 GB (8 x 4 GB) DDR3-2133, F3-17000CL9Q-16GBXM x2 @ 9-11-10-28 and 1.65 V
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 840 Pro SSD 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon R9 280X 3 GB
|AMD Radeon R9 270X 2 GB
|AMD Radeon R7 260X 2 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition 3 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 7870 GHz Edition 2 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 7790 2 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost 2 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti 2 GB
|Power Supply
|Corsair AX860i 860 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 8 Professional 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|AMD Catalyst 13.11 Beta 1 (All AMD cards)
|Nvidia GeForce 331.40 Beta (All Nvidia cards)
|Benchmarks And Settings
|Battlefield 3
|Ultra Quality Preset, v-sync off, 1920x1080, 2560x1440, DirectX 11, Going Hunting, 90-Second playback, Fraps
|Arma 3
|Very High Detail Preset, DirectX 11, 2x FSAA, v-sync off, 1920x1080, 2560x1440, Infantry Showcase, 30-Second playback, Fraps
|Grid 2
|Ultra Quality Preset, 4x MSAA, v-sync off, 1920x1080, 2560x1440, Built-In Benchmark, Fraps
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Ultra Quality Preset, FXAA Disabled, 1920x1080, 2560x1440, Custom Run-Through, 25-Second playback, Fraps
|BioShock Infinite
|Ultra Quality Settings with Diffusion Depth of Field, DirectX 11, 1920x1080, 2560x1440, Built-in Benchmark Sequence, 75-Second playback, Fraps
|Crysis 3
|High System Spec, SMAA Low (1x), High Texture Resolution, 1920x1080, 2560x1440, Custom Run-Through, 60-Second Sequence, Fraps
|Tomb Raider
|Ultra Quality Preset, FXAA Enabled, 16x Anisotropic Filtering, TressFX Hair, 1920x1080, 2560x1440, Custom Run-Through, 45-Second playback, Fraps
The MSI R9 280X Gaming at $299 appears to outperform the GTX 770 at 1600P and is within margin of error at 1080P according to Techpowerup. Not a bad value at $100 less and still overclocks well:
http://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/MSI/R9_280X_Gaming/26.html
Best to hold out till the reviews on the R9-290X I guess. But considering the specs I hope for at least 20% performance increases over a 7970.
Are the days of (nearly) annual simultaneous full line GPU launches from $100-500 with a dual GPU chip to follow at $750-1000 really over?
I wrote one of the least flattering GTX 780 stories out there. I only identified a couple of situations where a Titan made any sense at all. And although the 760 *did* change the balance at $250, that card still didn't get an award. I liked the 770 for the simple fact that it delivered better-than-680 performance for close to $100 less.
The rest of AMD's new line-up is a lot like what exists already. Again, the 7870 is a better value than 270X. So what are you getting worked up over? The fact that I'm pointing out these aren't new GPUs? They're not. ;)
That goes to you too Mr. NVIDIA