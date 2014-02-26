Partner Cards: Two Radeon R9 290s And Five 290Xs, Updated

Asus R9290X-DC2OC-4GD5 R9 290X DirectCU II OC
|Asus R9290X-DC2OC-4GD5 R9 290X DirectCU II OC
|Auxiliary Power Connectors
|1 x eight-pin + 1 x six-pin
|Connectors
|2 x DVI-D (Dual-Link, No analog connector)1 x HDMI1 x DisplayPort
|Form Factor
|Two Slots
|Pros
|+ Flat+ Relatively short
|Cons
|- Too hot- Relatively loud- Very tallThe five heat pipes aren't organized ideally; two have no contact with AMD's Hawaii GPU and two others only touch partly. Only one pipe makes complete contact with the GPU.
Front and Back
Sides
Coupled with other recent reviews, Sapphire's Tri-X OC series looks to be great cards, especially when you make a custom fan curve to further reduce idle and load noise.
I can not wait to see the 20nm updates, especially if AMD gets around to pulling a Titan with their reference coolers!