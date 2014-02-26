Partner Cards: Two Radeon R9 290s And Five 290Xs, Updated

The dimensions reported here don't necessarily match what you've heard from each manufacturer's official technical specifications. Rather, we measure them by hand to assure they're correct. The image and chart below should help illustrate what each measurement actually means. Auxiliary PCI Express power connectors are not included; they have to be added depending on the power plug and cable design.
Radeon R9 290
Length (L)
Height (H)
Depth (D1)
Depth (D2)
Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290
305 mm
114 mm
38 mm
4 mm
Gigabyte GV-R929OC-4GD R9 290 Windforce OC
282 mm
123 mm
38 mm
4 mm
Radeon R9 290 Reference + Arctic Accelero Extreme III
320 mm
120 mm
60 mm
4 mm
Radeon R9 290X
Length (L)
Height (H)
Depth (D1)
Depth (D2)
Asus R9290X-DC2OC-4GD5 R9 290X DirectCU II OC
288 mm
142 mm
38 mm
4 mm
Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290X
305 mm
114 mm
38 mm
4 mm
Gigabyte GV-R929XOC-4GD R9 290X Windforce OC
282 mm
123 mm
38 mm
4 mm
HIS R9 290X IceQ X² Turbo
297 mm
135 mm
36 mm
4 mm
MSI R9 290X Gaming 4G
279 mm
120 mm
38 mm
6 mm
Graphics Card Weight
The weight of a card might be interesting if you're trying to figure out if any additional support is needed, or to calculate the amount of stress your motherboard might be under in a CrossFire-based setup.
Radeon R9 290
Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290
1022 g
Gigabyte GV-R929OC-4GD R9 290 Windforce OC
1040 g
Radeon R9 290 Reference + Arctic Accelero Extreme III
You can write as many articles as you want about 290/290X coolers. You can write as many excuses as you want. You can continue reminding us that there was/is a problem with Hawaii every 15 days for the whole 2014. That "victory dance" that "excitement" that you found(?) AMD cheating(?) back then, all that rage against AMD, can not be unwritten.
I would like to know this more precisely please... I can't found any rage in my articles, only a chip with a very high temperature density and a lot of unusable coolers because the engineers were not able to build a matching cooler for this cards. This high density will be a global problem for all next-gen chips too. Without a vapor chamber this won't work.
Good job on the review Tom's German team and great work from AMD's partners!
Coupled with other recent reviews, Sapphire's Tri-X OC series looks to be great cards, especially when you make a custom fan curve to further reduce idle and load noise.
I can not wait to see the 20nm updates, especially if AMD gets around to pulling a Titan with their reference coolers!
The main problem with the 290 and 290X isn't the cooling, it's the fact that bitcoin and litecoin miners have driven the price of these cards up by $100-150; to the point where they are no longer a good deal at all.I was waiting for the custom cooled 290s to come out to upgrade my GTX 670 but now I may just wait for the next cards and maybe stick with nVidia.
i want so badly the 290 to go back to 400 bucks cuz that is like my hard limit on a video card ive been waiting but i don't think i can wait much longer and i guess i'll just get a 770. i'm even willing to put up with the reference coolers bah.
"You can see this in the image below, where two of the heat pipes don't **tough** Hawaii at all, and two others make partial contact. " Spelling mistake, on topic I like the Sapphire Toxic's design and performance.
