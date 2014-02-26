Partner Cards: Two Radeon R9 290s And Five 290Xs, Updated

Dimensions And Weight

The dimensions reported here don't necessarily match what you've heard from each manufacturer's official technical specifications. Rather, we measure them by hand to assure they're correct. The image and chart below should help illustrate what each measurement actually means. Auxiliary PCI Express power connectors are not included; they have to be added depending on the power plug and cable design.

Radeon R9 290 Length (L) Height (H) Depth (D1) Depth (D2) Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290 305 mm 114 mm 38 mm 4 mm Gigabyte GV-R929OC-4GD R9 290 Windforce OC 282 mm 123 mm 38 mm 4 mm Radeon R9 290 Reference + Arctic Accelero Extreme III 320 mm 120 mm 60 mm 4 mm

Radeon R9 290X Length (L) Height (H) Depth (D1) Depth (D2) Asus R9290X-DC2OC-4GD5 R9 290X DirectCU II OC 288 mm 142 mm 38 mm 4 mm Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290X 305 mm 114 mm 38 mm 4 mm Gigabyte GV-R929XOC-4GD R9 290X Windforce OC 282 mm 123 mm 38 mm 4 mm HIS R9 290X IceQ X² Turbo 297 mm 135 mm 36 mm 4 mm MSI R9 290X Gaming 4G 279 mm 120 mm 38 mm 6 mm

Graphics Card Weight

The weight of a card might be interesting if you're trying to figure out if any additional support is needed, or to calculate the amount of stress your motherboard might be under in a CrossFire-based setup.

Radeon R9 290 Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290 1022 g Gigabyte GV-R929OC-4GD R9 290 Windforce OC 1040 g Radeon R9 290 Reference + Arctic Accelero Extreme III 978 g