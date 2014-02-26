Partner Cards: Two Radeon R9 290s And Five 290Xs, Updated

Temperatures

We're using Metro: Last Light for our thermal benchmarks. This should be a good representation of a high-end graphics workload. As a bonus, it's incredibly repeatable and easy to loop over and over through the built-in tool.

After publishing Does Radeon R9 290X Behave Any Differently In A Closed Case?, we decided to test these cards on an open bench table and in a closed case, since we found that dropping them into the right enclosure helped lower temperatures thanks to optimized airflow.

Model Idle Gaming, Open-Air Bench VRM Gaming, Closed Case Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290 32 °C 72 °C 78 °C 60-71 °C Gigabyte GV-R929OC-4GD R9 290X Windforce OC 34 °C 72 °C 77 °C 73-74 °C Radeon R9 290 Reference + Arctic Accelero Extreme III 30 °C 68 °C 90 °C 72 °C Radeon R9 290 Reference + NZXT Kraken G10 + X40 28 °C 49 °C 66 °C 49 °C

Model Idle Gaming, Open-Air Bench VRM Gaming, Closed Case Asus R9290X-DC2OC-4GD5 R9 290X DirectCU II OC 34 °C 76 °C 92 °C 84-85 °C Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290X 35 °C 73 °C 85 °C 70-72 °C Gigabyte GV-R929XOC-4GD R9 290X Windforce OCPress Sample 34 °C 84 °C 86 °C 83 °C Gigabyte GV-R929XOC-4GD R9 290X Windforce OCMass Production 34 °C 83 °C 87 °C 81 °C HIS R9 290X IceQ X² Turbo 35 °C 78 °C 70 °C 81-82 °C MSI R9 290X Gaming 4G 34 °C 76 °C 73 °C 75-76 °C

Temperature Graphs

These graphs slow how the temperatures change over time, influenced by the heat sink, the fan, and the firmware's fan profile.

Asus' R9 290X DirectCU II OC has a bit of a problem; its cooler was actually designed for the larger GK110 GPU on its GeForce GTX 780 Ti board. You can see this in the image below, where two of the heat pipes don't tough Hawaii at all, and two others make partial contact.

Sapphire solves this with a group of three heat pipes that better fit AMD's GPU. The result is made clear in our testing.

Radeon R9 290 Temperatures

Radeon R9 290X Temperatures