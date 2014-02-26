Partner Cards: Two Radeon R9 290s And Five 290Xs, Updated

Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290
|Auxiliary Power Connectors
|1 x eight-pin + 1 x six-pin
|Connectors
|2 x DVI-D (Dual-Link, No analog connector)1 x HDMI1 x DisplayPort
|Form Factor
|Two Slots
|Pros
|+ Flat+ Relatively light for its size+ Very quiet
|Cons
|- Very long
Coupled with other recent reviews, Sapphire's Tri-X OC series looks to be great cards, especially when you make a custom fan curve to further reduce idle and load noise.
I can not wait to see the 20nm updates, especially if AMD gets around to pulling a Titan with their reference coolers!