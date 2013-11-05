AMD Radeon R9 290 Review: Fast And $400, But Is It Consistent?

Results: Tomb Raider
The finishing order is pretty consistent across all three tested resolutions in Tomb Raider. At 1920x1080, our press-sampled R9 290X and 290 cards beat GeForce GTX Titan. Even with TressFX enabled—a big advantage for AMD—the Titan manages to outmaneuver the 290X we purchased, though.
R9 290 even edges out the 290X from AMD at 2560x1440. But if retail 290s behave more like our store-bought 290X, we’d expect performance somewhere between GeForce GTX 780 and 770.
None of these cards are fast enough for Ultra HD. In fact, the GeForce GTX 770 shows why 2 GB cards (and dual-GPU boards with 2 GB per processor like GeForce GTX 690) are wholly unsuitable for such high resolutions. They run out of on-board memory, pure and simple.
Tracking frame rate over time shows us that, although most of these cards achieve playable average frame rates at 2560x1440, they’re still pushed down under 30 FPS in the most demanding part of our benchmark.
The GeForce GTX 770 is hit by disturbingly bad frame time variance in its 95th percentile chart. Everything else suggests smoothness through the test.
http://techreport.com/review/25602/amd-radeon-r9-290-graphics-card-reviewed/9
Chris, these results differ drastically from real world results from 290X owners at OCN... I understand that your observations are anecdotal and based on a very small sample size but do you mind looking into this matter further because putting such a statement in bold in the conclusion even though it contradicts real world experiences of owners just provides a false assumption to the uninformed reader...
The above claim has already escalated further than it should... A Swiss site actually has already rebutted by testing their own press sample with a retail model and concluded the following:
Now to wait for the non-reference cards at the end of the month!
It looks like a good card for the price as it even keeps up with the $100 more GTX780. This is good as NVidia may drop prices even more which means we could also see a price drop on the 290X and I wouldn't mind a new 290X Toxic for sub $500.
Best to wait a month or two before buying to see how this all goes down