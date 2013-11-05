AMD Radeon R9 290 Review: Fast And $400, But Is It Consistent?

Results (DirectX): AutoCAD 2013 And Inventor

Not much changes in these metrics since our Radeon R9 290X launch story. As expected, the R9 290 falls in line behind AMD's flagship board. It doesn’t really look like the switch from OpenGL to DirectX is becoming a trend though, since Autodesk is the only major company making this drastic change. The advantage of DirectX for end-users is that they can do without specialized workstation cards, so long as they’re willing to forgo the drivers optimized for specific applications, greater compute performance, and so on. DirectX’s disadvantage is its use of single-precision coordinates, which can easily lead to display errors in complex models, resulting in things like the feared push-through effect of surfaces right behind another surface.