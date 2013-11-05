AMD Radeon R9 290 Review: Fast And $400, But Is It Consistent?

Results (OpenGL): LightWave And Maya 2013

For CAD applications employing OpenGL, the Radeon R9 290’s performance is enough for a place in the middle of the pack, but that’s about it. The realized benchmark results are far from what's theoretically possible based on the hardware's specifications, but OpenGL performance remains largely dependent on driver optimization, which just isn’t a very high priority on gaming graphics cards. The situation changes a bit from one application to another, but OpenGL is certainly not the Radeon R9 290’s strong suit.