AMD Radeon R9 290 Review: Fast And $400, But Is It Consistent?

Results (OpenCL): GPGPU Benchmarks

The Radeon R9 290’s results are basically the same as what we reported for the 290X. Hawaii possesses a lot of theoretical performance, but it’s often diminished by the card's reference design, which is forced to scale back significantly under the load of a compute-oriented workload. This is not what we'd want to see from a GPU otherwise celebrated for its potential in OpenCL-accelerated apps.

It's also worth noting that AMD artificially handicaps Hawaii's FP64 throughput with a 1/8, compared to Tahiti's 1/4, rate. This is to allow FirePro cards based on the same GPU to offer another differentiator (we hear they'll be full-speed, or 1/2).